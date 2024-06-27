Karachi may receive rain with gusty winds today

KARACHI: Karachi and other districts of Sindh may receive light rain with gusty winds and thunderstorms today and tomorrow, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

Most districts of Sindh experiencing extremely hot weather while the coastal areas a hot and humid weather.

The Met Office has forecast rain showers with thunderstorms in Karachi, Badin, Hyderabad, Thatta and Sujawal districts.

Precipitation likely in Karachi’s suburbs during the afternoon and evening today.

On Wednesday, a dust storm swept through parts of Karachi, adding to the hot and humid conditions.

Sindh’s eastern districts Mithi, Thar Parkar, Umarkot, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas also expected to receive rain with thunderstorm in the evening or night.

Weather experts stated that a low-pressure system currently located in south of India’s Gujarat is influencing the weather. “There is likelihood of thunderstorms and rainfall under the influence of this system”.

The PMD also stated that moist currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating the southern and eastern parts of Pakistan. These currents are expected to reach the upper parts of the country from Thursday, bringing thundershowers with gusty winds to Sindh and other provinces.