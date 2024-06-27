web analytics
40.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, June 27, 2024
- Advertisement -

Karachi may receive rain with gusty winds today

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Karachi and other districts of Sindh may receive light rain with gusty winds and thunderstorms today and tomorrow, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

Most districts of Sindh experiencing extremely hot weather while the coastal areas a hot and humid weather.

The Met Office has forecast rain showers with thunderstorms in Karachi, Badin, Hyderabad, Thatta and Sujawal districts.

Precipitation likely in Karachi’s suburbs during the afternoon and evening today.

On Wednesday, a dust storm swept through parts of Karachi, adding to the hot and humid conditions.

Sindh’s eastern districts Mithi, Thar Parkar, Umarkot, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas also expected to receive rain with thunderstorm in the evening or night.

Weather experts stated that a low-pressure system currently located in south of India’s Gujarat is influencing the weather. “There is likelihood of thunderstorms and rainfall under the influence of this system”.

The PMD also stated that moist currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating the southern and eastern parts of Pakistan. These currents are expected to reach the upper parts of the country from Thursday, bringing thundershowers with gusty winds to Sindh and other provinces.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.