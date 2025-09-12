Karachi to launch citywide fumigation drive from tomorrow

KARACHI: Following recent rains, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab has announced a three-day fumigation campaign to address growing concerns over the possible spread of malaria, dengue, and chikungunya in the city, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Murtaza Wahab has directed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to carry out a citywide fumigation campaign.

The Mayor announced that anti-germ spraying will be conducted across all districts of Karachi to protect citizens from vector-borne diseases. The three-day fumigation drive is set to begin tomorrow.

The mayor said the purpose of the fumigation campaign is to safeguard residents from potential epidemics and ensure public health safety after heavy rainfall.

Earlier, persistent rain over the past two days wreaked havoc across the city, submerging low-lying areas and raising water levels in the Malir and Lyari rivers.

Intermittent showers, ranging from light to heavy, have inundated major roads and neighborhoods, severely impacting daily life in Karachi.

The heavy Karachi rain led to increased water flow in suburban rivers, including Mol, Khadeji, and Jaranda, which feed into the Malir River.

The rising water levels in the Malir and Lyari rivers have caused floodwaters to enter nearby homes, prompting residents to evacuate to safer areas.

Communities along the Malir River are particularly affected, with floodwater breaching residential zones.

The relentless Karachi weather caused severe traffic disruptions. Key roads like Shahrah-e-Faisal, Korangi, Qayyumabad, and Korangi Crossing are waterlogged, leading to significant delays.

Areas near the Stadium, Civic Center, NIPA Chowrangi, North Karachi, Expo Center, Kala Pul, and Gora Qabristan are also heavily congested due to standing water.

Traffic police report that the Star Gate stop on Shahrah-e-Faisal is severely affected, with floodwater pooling on this critical route.

Mayor Murtaza Wahab announced that the water flow from Thaddo Dam has reduced, aiding drainage efforts in low-lying areas.