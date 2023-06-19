Karachi Mayor, Dy Mayor to take oath at Polo Ground today

KARACHI: Karachi’s Mayor-elect Murtaza Wahab and Deputy Mayor-elect Salman Murad will take oath in a ceremony at Gulshan-e-Jinnah Polo Ground today, ARY News reported.

Sindh’s election commissioner Aijaz Anwar Chohan will oath to the newly elected mayor and deputy mayor of the metropolis.

The city council had elected People’s Party’s Murtaza Wahab and Salman Murad on June 15 in the polling held at Karachi Arts Council under strict security. Wahab was elected Karachi mayor after securing 173 votes. JI’s candidate Hafiz Naeemur Rehman secured 160 votes.

According to the entry register 332 elected members reached the polling station, Pakatan Arts Council, as 34 members of the city council failed to reach the voting venue.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and various political and social leaders will attend the mayoral oath taking ceremony.

Jamaat Islami’s candidate for Karachi’s mayor, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, has also been invited in the ceremony.

Outgoing administrator of Karachi, Saifur Rehman, will give a symbolic key of the city to new Mayor Murtaza Wahab, in the ceremony scheduled to be held at 5:00pm today.