Karachi Mayor Election: Anti-Riot Force deployed outside Arts Council

KARACHI: Sindh police deployed Anti-Riot Force outside Art Council during Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the reports, the process of electing the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Karachi is underway in the Art Council.

Sources said that in view of the situation outside the Art Council, the police have deployed the Anti-Riot Force and stationed a water cannon at the Art Council.

Earlier, during the Mayor of Karachi elections, workers of Jamaat-e-Islami and Pakistan Peoples Party confronted each other outside the Art Council.

The workers chanted slogans against each other and leveled serious allegations.

Jamaat-e-Islami workers accused the PTI members of not allowing them entry and blocking the gate before time.

Pakistan Peoples Party workers dismissed the allegations of Jamaat-e-Islami workers and termed as false.