Karachi mayor election ‘peaceful, transparent’: EC Sindh

Election Commissioner (EC) Sindh Ejaz Anwar Chauhan on Thursday declared the Karachi mayor election ‘peaceful, transparent and satisfactory’, ARY News reported.

In a statement, EC Sindh Ejaz Anwar Chauhan said Karachi mayor elections were conducted peacefully and the best arrangements were made for the polls. “The mayoral poll was conducted through the show of hands. The polls were transparent and we are satisfied.”

Chauhan said voters are responsible for reaching polling stations, whereas, the election commission issued orders to produce the arrested local government (LG) representatives. “The detained persons have been produced for the voting process.”

He added, “We have not received any complaint from any voter for being stopped from participating in the voting process. We would take action if such a complaint is filed. Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has not submitted any complaint regarding voters who are forcedly being stopped.”

The EC Sindh claimed that the commission would definitely investigate if a complaint is filed against any kind of irregularity.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Barrister Murtaza Wahab has been elected Karachi mayor after securing 173 through a show of hand.

Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) candidate Hafiz Naeemur Rehman secured 160 votes, the unconfirmed and unofficial results showed.

The voting for Karachi mayor and deputy mayor was held at Pakitan Arts Council under strict security. The doors of the Arts Council were closed after 11am.

The mayoral contest was between Wahab and Rehman, as all the other candidates had withdrawn their nomination papers, while Salman Abdullah and Saifuddin of PPP and JI, respectively contested for the post of deputy mayor.

According to the entry register 332 elected members reached the polling station, as 34 members of the KMC failed to reach the Arts Council of Pakistan.

JI raises objection over voting

JI Karachi Ameer and candidate for the post of Karachi mayor, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman raised objections over the voting process.

Naeem in his objection said 34 PTI UC chairmen are missing in the polling process and demanded to ensure their presence in Arts Council.

The ECP after noting the reservation raised by Hafiz Naeemur Rehamn continued with the voting process via a show of hand.