Karachi Mayor demands urgent completion timeline for Green, Red Line projects

KARACHI: Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has raised concerns over ongoing delays and public difficulties related to the city’s Green Line and Red Line projects, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Mayor Karachi has urged the Pakistan International Development Company Limited (PIDCL) to provide a definitive completion timeline for both initiatives.

Murtaza Wahab emphasized that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) must be satisfied with the projects’ completion within the stipulated deadlines.

He noted that the No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued in 2017 has still not been fully implemented, causing significant inconvenience to citizens.

Expressing serious concern over the delays, the Mayor warned that if progress continues at the current pace, the projects may not be completed even by 2035.

He also called for local leadership to be actively involved in ensuring timely project execution.

Highlighting past challenges, Mayor Wahab recalled that the Green Line project faced difficulties due to issues with Nagin and KDA Chorangi.

He added that the public is currently encountering numerous problems on University Road due to the Red Line project’s ongoing work.

The Mayor stressed that these delays and unresolved issues are negatively impacting the city’s overall situation and called for immediate action to resolve them.

Also Read: Red Line bus project delayed two more years, says Murtaza Wahab

Earlier, Mayor Murtaza Wahab stated that the Red Line project has caused him embarrassment, “may Allah help out us in completion of this project and bring us out of this state of embarrassment”.

“I have been told that two more years are still required in the completion of this project,” talking to media Karachi’s mayor said.

Sindh’s transport minister is working hard to get the Red Line Bus Rapid Transport project being completed, Murtaza Wahab said.

He said Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has officially becomes the first local council of the country to digitize its salary disbursement process.

Mayor said that 101 people have been caught who were getting double salaries adding that legal action will be taken against these people.