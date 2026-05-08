Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab has decided to establish beautification zones along major roads in the city, ARY News reported on Friday.

The decision was taken in a high-level meeting of the Engineering Department, chaired by Wahab in Karachi, here today.

During the meeting, the Director General of Technical Services briefed the mayor on various ongoing development schemes in the city.

The mayor directed that beautification work must be made mandatory alongside all road development projects, stating that infrastructure schemes should not only be completed but also designed to enhance the city’s appearance.

He instructed officials to complete all ongoing projects by 30 June.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab said that due to the likelihood of heavy rainfall this year, citizens cannot be left facing unnecessary difficulties, and therefore timely completion of work is essential.

He added that priority should be given to major road projects, noting that sufficient funds are available.

The Karachi mayor further stressed that the municipal administration must remain fully focused on development work, even working on weekends if necessary.

Murtaza Wahab said citizens are now beginning to see practical improvements and urged officials to further enhance project quality.

Wahab also called for the establishment of green belts and additional measures to make the city more attractive, adding that his focus is not only on infrastructure but also on the beautification of Karachi.