Karachi Mayor polls: PTI issues show-cause notices to absent members

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has issued show-cause notices to Union Council (UC) members, who were absent during Karachi Mayor elections held on June 15, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh issued notices to 29 Union Council (UC) chairmen and sought response in ‘three working days’.

“Upon non-satisfactory response or those who failed to respond, PTI Sindh President will send their cases to legal committee for action,” the show-cause notice stated.

Meanwhile, a legal committee has been constituted – on the instructions of Haleem Adil Sheikh – to take legal action against the members who “deviated from party instructions in Karachi Mayor and Deputy Mayor and local government (LG) elections.

The Legal Committee will take action against the members who do not follow the instructions of PTI Chairman and PTI President Sindh at Election Commission, Court and other forums.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) candidate Murtaza Wahab was elected Karachi mayor after securing 173 through a show of hand.

JI’s candidate Hafiz Naeemur Rehman secured 160 votes, the unconfirmed and unofficial results showed. The voting for Karachi mayor and deputy mayor was held at Pakistan Arts Council under strict security.

The mayoral contest was between Wahab and Rehman, as all the other candidates had withdrawn their nomination papers, while Salman Abdullah and Saifuddin of PPP and JI, respectively contested for the post of deputy mayor.

According to the entry register 332 elected members reached the polling station, as 34 members of the KMC failed to reach the Arts Council of Pakistan.