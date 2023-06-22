Karachi Mayor reviews sanitary works during early morning visit

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, conducted a visit to various areas of Karachi early in the morning and reviewed the cleaning works, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, the newly elected Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, embarked on a visit of different areas of the city in the morning. He not only evaluated the cleaning progress but also inspected the condition of the roads.

During his visit, Sindh Solid Waste Management (SSWM) teams were seen actively involved in cleaning operations. Murtaza Wahab, in a media conversation, stated that the staff was engaged in cleaning work at different locations.

The Mayor of Karachi, while instructing the officials, said, “We must serve the city with hard work and dedication.” He further added that complaints regarding cleanliness and sanitation can be registered at the helpline number 1128.