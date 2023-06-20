Karachi Mayor Wahab vows to serve city without discrimination

KARACHI: Newly elected Mayor of Karachi, Murtaza Wahab, has vowed to serve the city without any discrimination, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Wahab was talking to media after paying respects to the founder of the nation at Mazar-e-Quaid along with his deputy Salman Abdullah Murad and PPP’s Town chairmen and UC chairmen.

He promised to bring back the past glory of Karachi – the city of lights.

“The People’s Party workers will reach every nook and corner and serve the city,” Mayor said.

Murtaza Wahab called the citizens to extend support to the noble and good work of the PPP. “Praise us for good work and correct us on mistake,” he said.

He thanked the people for reposing confidence on the party. “The party leadership has decided to response the criticism with performance”. “We will not response to criticism, we are seeing ahead for how to serve the people,” PPP mayor said.

“Shun hatred, this is the city of love,” he called. “Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has directed us to work without any discrimination,” he said. “You will see the things rolling in the right direction,” he promised.

“I will hold a press conference at 2:00pm today to give a detailed roadmap,” he added.