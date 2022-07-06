Karachi: Meteorologist cautions against urban flooding in low-lying areas

KARACHI: A weather official has warned against urban flooding in low-lying areas of Karachi as monsoon rains continuing in Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

According to ARY News, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has predicted around 50 milimeters’ rainfall in some areas of the port city.

Sarfaraz has cautioned against urban flooding in some parts of metropolis adding that intermittent rainfall with thunderstorm will continue in the city today.

He said concerned authorities and departments have been cautioned about the likelihood of urban flooding in the city.

The ongoing monsoon system will remain active in the region until July 09, the weather official further said.

Rain lashed several areas of Karachi on Tuesday as Malir, Shah Faisal Colony, Landhi, Korangi, Saddar, Lyari, North Karachi, Surjani Town, Nagan Chowrangi, Godhra and other localities received showers in afternoon.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a recent forecast said that the monsoon currents are likely to further strengthen from the weekend.

Under the influence of this weather system Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Thatta and Badin will receive rain until Thursday (tomorrow).

Balochistan’s most district will also receive widespread rainfall, while Kashmir, KP, Islamabad and several districts of Punjab are expected to be lashed by rain with wind or thunderstorm from today till 07th July morning.

Several districts of Sindh yesterday received light to moderate rain.

