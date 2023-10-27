Karachi: Minor girl crushed to death by speedy car

KARACHI: A minor girl was killed while two other persons sustained injuries in a road accident in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area late Thursday night, ARY News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near the city’s Perfume Chowk area where a speeding car hit a rickshaw, killing 8-year-old girl on the spot while her mother and rickshaw driver were wounded.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to Jinnah Hospital. Meanwhile, police have arrested the woman driver of the car.

According to sources, the suspect fled from the Shahra-e-Faisal police station.

