Karachi missing girl found ‘raped’, dead in drain

Body of missing Karachi girl found from a stormwater drain near Liaquatabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, a heartbreaking tragedy unfolded when the body of five-year-old Sawera Bibi, who had gone missing two days earlier, was recovered from a stormwater drain near Liaquatabad B-Area.

Police and rescue teams retrieved the child’s body from the drain and shifted it to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for legal formalities.

Initially unidentified, the little girl was later recognised by her devastated parents as Sawera, daughter of Muhammad Jameel, a resident of Sikandar Goth, Sachal.

According to SHO Ghulam Yasin, preliminary investigations suggest the body had drifted through the drain from an unknown location and appeared to be one to two days old. The police ruled out any signs of restraint.

Meanwhile, the initial passport report compiled by Dr Saima confirmed that the minor girl was sexually assaulted before being killed.

Earlier, the body of seven-year-old Sarim, who had been missing for 11 days in mysterious manner, was found from an underground water tank near his residence in North Karachi.

The water tank’s lid was covered with a carton, the police said and added they were now investigating whether the boy fell into the tank accidentally or was pushed.

The child’s body was shifted to the hospital.

Sarim’s family had filed a missing person’s report, fearing abduction, after he failed to return from a nearby madrasa on January 7.