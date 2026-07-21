Karachi police’s Madadgar 15 Reunification Unit successfully traced and reunited two missing young girls with their families following a coordinated police operation.

The girls, identified as Shehnaz and Sadaf, went missing from Orangi Town on July 16, 2026. Upon receiving the report, the Madadgar 15 Reunification Unit immediately issued missing person alerts to assist in the search.

On July 18, 2026, the unit identified the girls after receiving photographs from different police stations. Shehnaz was identified with the assistance of the Kalakot Police, while Sadaf was traced with the support of Azizabad Police.

According to Karachi police’s Madadgar 15 spokesperson, the reunification unit promptly verified the identities of both children, completed the required legal formalities, and safely handed them over to their families.

The timely intervention by the Madadgar 15 Reunification Unit brought relief and happiness to the two affected families.

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Speaking to the media, the girls’ mother said the children had left home at around 9:00 a.m. to buy an item from a nearby shop but did not return. She added that one of the girls was her daughter, while the other was her brother’s daughter.

She also expressed gratitude to the police, stating that one child was recovered through the efforts of Kalakot Police and the other with the assistance of Azizabad Police, made possible through the Madadgar 15 Reunification Unit’s coordinated response.