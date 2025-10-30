Strong winds keep Moach Goth fire burning despite ongoing efforts

KARACHI: A massive fire broke out at warehouses storing old tyres in Karachi’s Moach Goth area, prompting an intense firefighting operation that has been underway for several hours, ARY News reported.

According to fire brigade officials, a total of 13 fire tenders from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and Rescue 1122 are engaged in efforts to douse the flames. The blaze, declared a third-degree fire, has also spread to an adjacent warehouse.

The fire that broke out at tyre warehouses in Karachi’s Moach Goth area continues to rage, with strong winds further intensifying the flames, rescue officials said. According to rescue teams, the blaze has engulfed multiple warehouses completely as gusty winds have made firefighting efforts increasingly difficult. Firefighters remain at the scene, continuing efforts to bring the situation under control, while authorities are working to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby areas.

Firefighting teams are working from three different sides to contain the blaze, while boundary walls around the affected site are being demolished to stop the flames from spreading further.

Strong winds in the area have fueled the flames, intensifying the blaze and hindering firefighting efforts. “The fire is severe, and it will take considerable time to bring it fully under control,” said the in charge of the fire operation.

No casualties have been reported so far. Authorities continue efforts to extinguish the fire completely and assess the extent of material losses once the operation concludes.

Water Shortage Hampers Firefighting Efforts

Chief Fire Officer Humayun Khan confirmed that 12 to 13 fire tenders are currently engaged in the operation. He said firefighters are facing water shortages, but coordination has been established with the Karachi Water Board to ensure a continuous supply.

“The Water Board has dispatched tankers to the site to assist in firefighting operations,” he added.

Humayun Khan noted that strong winds are further complicating the operation, making it difficult for teams to bring the blaze under control. He said that once an adequate water supply is restored, cooling efforts could continue until tomorrow morning or evening.

He also assured that fire crews are working to secure the surrounding areas and prevent the flames from spreading to nearby structures. “If we can get a steady water supply from nearby areas, it will greatly ease our operation,” the Chief Fire Officer added.

The fire remains classified as a third-degree blaze, with no casualties reported so far.

Karachi Deputy Mayor Assures Fire Control Within Hours

Deputy Mayor Karachi, Salman Abdullah Murad, said that firefighters reached the scene immediately after the blaze erupted and began efforts to extinguish it.

He confirmed that multiple fire tenders are currently engaged in the operation and expressed optimism that the fire will be brought under control within a few hours.

Murad added that earlier issues related to water supply had been resolved, allowing firefighting efforts to continue smoothly.

Water Issue Resolved, Firefighting Ongoing

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Keamari, Tariq Chandio, said that the fire at the tyre warehouse in Mawach Goth was reported around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

He confirmed that eight fire tenders are currently engaged in efforts to extinguish the blaze. The affected warehouse spans nearly five acres and was used to store and cut old tyres, the deputy commissioner added.

Chandio further stated that initial water shortage issues had been resolved with the assistance of the SITE Association, allowing firefighting operations to continue smoothly.