Karachi motorbike riders defeat e-challan system: DIG Traffic

KARACHI: DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah has said that Karachi’s motorbike riders have defeated the e-challan system with their tricks.

DIG Traffic Karachi Pir Muhammad Shah in an exclusive chat disclosed that the city’s motorcyclists have thoroughly outwitted the modern e-challan system installed to overcome the traffic woes of the city.

“A grand operation will be launched against the motorbike riders involved in violation of the traffic laws after Eid ul Fitr,” city’s top traffic police official said.

DIG Traffic said that in a survey 100 per cent bike riders found to be involved in duping to avoid compliance of traffic rules.

“We had made sampling for issuing tickets to 100 motorcycles,” Pir Muhammad Shah said. “Over 70% motorbike riders had no number platers on their motorcycles, while more than 20 per cent had kept the number plates covered with different tricks, ” traffic chief said. “While the motorbikes with number plates had wrong addresses and some number plates were unreadable.”

DIG Traffic Police said that a grand operation has been decided on the orders of the IG Police Sindh. “The crackdown will be started after Eid,” he added.