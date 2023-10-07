Karachi motorcyclist who exposed himself to female students arrested

Karachi police on Saturday arrested a man who exposed himself to female university students travelling in a bus on Karachi’s Rashid Minhas Road, ARY News reported.

The incident, which was caught on CCTV camera, shows a man on a motorcycle exposing himself to female university students on one of the city’s main roads.

The video sparked outrage on social media as people demanded the immediate arrest of the suspect.

تھانہ جوہر اباد- ڈسٹرکٹ سینٹرل پولیس نے فحش حرکات کرنے والا 7 دنوں میں گرفتار کر لیا اج مورخہ 23-10-07 بروز ہفتہ ڈی ایس پی عزیز اباد اور ایس ایچ او جوہر اباد کی ٹیم نے موٹر سائیکل چلاتے ہوئے فحش حرکتیں کرنے والا گرفتار کر لیا- چند دنوں پہلے ایک ویڈیو وائرل ہوئی جس میں ایک لڑکا… pic.twitter.com/pZS2sWQXoR — Karachi Police (@KarachiPolice_) October 7, 2023

In a statement released today, District Central Police said the suspect had been apprehended from Block-15. The suspect has been identified as Adeel.

It further stated that a first information report of the incident was registered on behalf of the complainant.

The complainant said in the FIR that he saw the video of the suspect, sitting on a motorcycle, indulging in “obscene acts”, exposing his private parts and harassing female students sitting in a van.