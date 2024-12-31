Karachi: 10 injured in aerial firing on New Year’s night

KARACHI: At least 10 individuals were injured in separate incidents of aerial firing across different parts of the city, according to rescue officials.

In Liaquatabad, three people were injured as a result of aerial firing. Rescue teams arrived at the scene promptly to provide assistance.

Meanwhile, two women were injured in incidents of aerial firing on Tariq Road and Shah Faisal. Both victims were immediately attended to by rescue workers.

Aerial firing in Orangi Town and Gulshan-e-Iqbal left two individuals wounded. Emergency services responded quickly to provide medical treatment.

Additionally, a child was injured in Azizabad due to aerial firing, and rescue teams were dispatched to the area to provide necessary medical care.

In Gulzar-e-Hijri and Korangi 6 Number, two more people were injured in separate aerial firing incidents. Rescuers have confirmed that all victims received immediate medical attention.

Authorities are investigating the incidents and urging citizens to refrain from firing in the air to avoid such dangerous occurrences.

Earlier, AIG Karachi Javed Alam Odho issued a warning for the people of the port city, planning aerial firing in celebration of year 2025.