Karachi: 10 injured in aerial firing on New Year’s night

KARACHI: At least 10 individuals were injured in separate incidents of aerial firing across different parts of the city, according to rescue officials.
In Liaquatabad, three people were injured as a result of aerial firing. Rescue teams arrived at the scene promptly to provide assistance.
Meanwhile, two women were injured in incidents of aerial firing on Tariq Road and Shah Faisal. Both victims were immediately attended to by rescue workers.
Aerial firing in Orangi Town and Gulshan-e-Iqbal left two individuals wounded. Emergency services responded quickly to provide medical treatment.
Additionally, a child was injured in Azizabad due to aerial firing, and rescue teams were dispatched to the area to provide necessary medical care.
In Gulzar-e-Hijri and Korangi 6 Number, two more people were injured in separate aerial firing incidents. Rescuers have confirmed that all victims received immediate medical attention.
Authorities are investigating the incidents and urging citizens to refrain from firing in the air to avoid such dangerous occurrences.
Earlier, AIG Karachi Javed Alam Odho issued a warning for the people of the port city, planning aerial firing in celebration of year 2025.
The police will register cases under the attempted murder section for aerial firing incidents that occurred on New Year’s Eve, AIG Odho warned Karachiites.
Odho observed that last year, 31 individuals were injured due to aerial firing on New Year’s Eve in Karachi, for which several people were booked.
AIG Karachi urged citizens to report any such incidents to the police as they are ready to assist if any issues arise.
He also advised people to refrain from aerial firing and celebrate the New Year in a peaceful and responsible manner.
Last week, Karachi city administration imposed section 144 in the metropolis for two days to ensure a safe and peaceful New Year’s Eve celebration.
Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hasan Naqvi, issued a notification in this regard on the recommendation of the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), South Zone Karachi.
The restrictions included a ban on carrying, displaying and brandishing weapons as well as aerial firing and the use of firecrackers.
The section 144 would remain enforced on December 31 (Tuesday) and January 1 (Wednesday). The notification said that strict action would be taken against the violators.
