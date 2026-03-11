Karachi: NCCIA conduct raid on Call Centre in Defence, 4 arrested

KARACHI: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) conducted raid at a call centre in Defence area and arrested four suspects.

Officials said that 14 laptops, 10 mobile phones, and bank data, of thousands of foreign nationals, has been recovered.

“Digital equipment and software being used for forgery and cheating have also been seized,” according to officials.

The NCCIA officials stated that it emerged during inspection of the building that an organized scam call centre was being run in the premises.

“Several people were working as fake calling agents of foreign banks,” officials said.

Foreign citizens were being targeted at the scamming call centre, according to the NCCIA.

The fake agents were acting as representatives of foreign banks to get sensitive banking information, according to officials. “The agents were collecting secret banking details by calling from fake numbers”.

The accused were gathering social security numbers, phone numbers, date of birth and codes, officials said.

“The collected data was being allegedly used for unauthorized financial benefits from the merchants accounts,” according to officials.

The case has been registered against five accused. “Four accused have been arrested and further investigation of the case and legal action being taken.”

NCCIA said that efforts have been underway for arrest of other suspects.

Seized digital equipment have been sent for technical analysis and further investigation has been underway.