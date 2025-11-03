Karachi faces power crisis amid fears of citywide blackout, warns KCCI

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has expressed serious concern over the recent decision by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to reduce K-Electric’s average tariff, ARY News reported.

According to the KCCI, NEPRA’s decision to cut the average tariff from Rs 39.97 to Rs 32.37 per unit could lead to prolonged load-shedding and worsen the ongoing power crisis in the city.

The chamber warned that the reduction in tariffs might prove detrimental to consumers and could disrupt Karachi’s already fragile power supply. It urged the government to immediately intervene and review NEPRA’s decision to prevent potential blackouts and ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply to industries and households.

Earlier, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) reduced K-Electric’s (KE) average base tariff by Rs7.6 per unit — from Rs39.97 to Rs32.37 per unit — following a detailed review of the company’s Multi-Year Tariff (MYT) for FY2024–FY2030.

The decision came on a petition filed by the Power Division, along with multiple review motions regarding earlier MYT determinations.

The revised determination covers several aspects, including KE’s generation, transmission, distribution, and supply businesses; the Transmission and Distribution Investment Plan and Losses Assessment for FY2024–FY2030; and write-off claims for MYT 2017–2023.

NEPRA upheld its earlier stance on KE’s Rs50 billion write-off claims but made amendments in several tariff-related areas.

The regulator directed K-Electric to make system adjustments in line with regulatory requirements and to increase reliance on low-cost national grid electricity. It also approved the closure of KE’s SGTPS and KGTPS plants, effective from September 23, 2025, stating that their tariffs will be discontinued following the next gazette notification.

NEPRA further instructed the Power Division to ensure that the shutdown of these plants does not affect the electricity supply in Karachi.

In a statement, K-Electric said NEPRA had “significantly altered its prior determinations” in a way that is “not sustainable for the company” and could have “far-reaching consequences” for both the utility and its consumers. KE added that it is reviewing the decision and will explore all available legal and regulatory remedies.