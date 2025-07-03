MQM-P condemns hefty traffic fines over number plates in Karachi

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Thursday strongly condemned the surge in traffic challans for not affixing the new Ajrak-themed vehicle number plates, calling it a fresh tactic to exploit citizens.

In a joint statement, MQM-P lawmakers in the Sindh Assembly rejected what they termed a “new method of public extortion,” demanding that the issuance process for official number plates be made transparent and expedited. They also urged the government to provide a grace period to vehicle owners until the backlog is cleared.

The lawmakers accused the Sindh government of creating a financial burden on the public by imposing heavy fines through traffic and police officials.

They pointed out that applicants are facing delays of several months in receiving registration plates from the Excise Department, where staff allegedly demand bribes.

Meanwhile, police and traffic officers are reportedly issuing fines worth thousands of rupees to motorcyclists and car owners for not having official number plates despite the delays being caused by the department itself, the statement said.

“This is outright injustice,” the statement read, warning that if the Sindh government fails to end the exploitation, MQM-P will be forced to protest on the streets.