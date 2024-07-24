Karachi: New route for electric bus service announced

KARACHI: The Sindh Transport Department has announced to launch to new route for Electric Bus Service in Karachi to facilitate citizens, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The new route, dubbed “EV-4”, will connect Super Highway to Numaish Chowrangi, spanning 55 kilometers. The route was inaugurated by PPP MPAs Raja Abdul Razzaq and Sajid Jokhio.

In a statement, Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon said that the new route will pass through areas such as Dumba Goth, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Sohrab Goth, and Al-Asif Square, benefiting residents of Ayesha Manzil, Lalukhait, and Teen Hatti.

The minister stated that the new electric bus route will boost local economies, reduce travel expenses, and alleviate traffic congestion on roads.

Memon assured that the government will introduce more buses to provide citizens with affordable and modern transportation facilities. The Sindh Transport Department will also launch additional new routes in the future.

Earlier in July, the Sindh Transport Department announced three new routes for the Peoples Bus Service in Karachi.

Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the new routes for the Peoples Bus Service include Hawksbay to Tower, which will commence operations on July 22, and an extension of Route 12.

From July 23, the Peoples Bus will start its service from Qaidabad, Korangi, and Memon Goth to Tower, which was earlier from Khokhrapar.