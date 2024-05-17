Sindh govt ‘plans’ to expand peoples bus service

KARACHI: The Sindh government decided to bring in more buses and expand the peoples bus service project to the entire province in the next financial year (2024-25).

Chairing a meeting, Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said that they will connect the tehsils with the district headquarters.

“It is the vision of Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari to connect the tehsils with the district headquarters,” Sharjeel Inam Memon said.

The transport minister said the Sindh government is are considering bringing the scheme to bring in more buses across the province under the vision.

He said that a people’s bus service will also be started from Sukkur to Larkana and Sukkur to Khairpur.

In the meeting, the minister was given a detailed briefing on the construction of various BRTs, signals, and reconstruction of bus terminals, as well as the construction of a U-turn for the People’s Bus Service.

Read More: Karachi gets more new buses

Additionally, it was decided to construct a parking plaza to reduce traffic pressure in the central areas of Hyderabad.

The transport minister was also briefed regarding the completion of the construction work of eight bus terminals. He was told that rhe work on the eight bus terminals has been completed and they will be functional by June.