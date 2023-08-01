Karachi: New route of Peoples Bus Service announced

KARACHI: Provincial Minister of Information for Sindh, Syed Sharjeel Inam Memon, announced a new route for the People’s Bus Service that will be operational in Karachi from today, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, the new route R 12 will cover a distance of 35 kilometers, from Khokhrapar to Saddar. The bus service on Route R 12 will officially commence at 3 PM today.

As per the Transport Minister, the bus will pass through various areas, including Saudabad, Kalaboard, Qaidabad, Landhi, Korangi, Qayyumabad, and FTC.

On this occasion, Sharjeel Memon stated that despite the end of the government’s tenure, the introduction of new buses will continue. The citizens of Karachi will benefit from the new bus services.

Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon further mentioned that the aim of the PPP government is to provide easy travel facilities to the citizens of Karachi.