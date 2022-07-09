Karachi: Nine die by electrocution, other rain-related incidents

KARACHI: At least nine people have died in rain-related incidents in Karachi since yesterday, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The metropolis intermittently receiving light to heavy rainfall at times since yesterday under the influence of a monsoon system in the region.

At least six people in the city died by electrocution exposing the performance and safety measures of the sole power utility of Karachi.

In Shoe Market a 20-year youth died by electrocution, another young man namely Raqeeb 23 died by electrict current in Manghopir area.

A woman Ruqayya Mubeen Shah, 38, was electrocuted to death at Mansehra Colony of Landhi, while working at home.

A child died by electric current Arsalan Homes in North Karachi area and an elderly man died by electrocution at a house in 100-Quarters in Korangi.

Moreover, a boy electrocuted to death near a petrol pump in Muhammad Ali Society.

The dead body of a boy along with father, swept away in floodwater in Gadap, was retrieved from water, while search for the father has been underway.

