Karachi traffic police warns citizens against fake fine payment messages

KARACHI: Traffic Police officials have issued a clarification regarding fake messages being circulated about online payment of traffic challans, ARY News reported.

According to the officials, the online payment messages are fake, misleading, and fraudulent. They further clarified that the Karachi Traffic Police or any government institution has no connection with such messages.

The statement added that no SMS is sent to citizens for payment of traffic fines, and any such messages should be considered false.

Earlier, the city’s traffic police had launched phase two of their awareness campaign ahead of the upcoming e-challan system. Automated fines will soon be issued for traffic violations using digital evidence.

According to reports, the initiative is part of a broader effort to ensure compliance with traffic laws ahead of the upcoming e-challan system, which will be rolled out across the city soon.

In a key development, Karachi’s DIG Traffic met with representatives from outdoor advertising companies to discuss collaborative efforts.

As a result, more than 100 locations across Karachi will now feature traffic awareness advertisements.

These will include streamers, signboards, and other outdoor media displaying messages about traffic rules and road safety.

As part of the campaign, informative content including videos and images will be shared to help educate Karachi’s residents.

The goal is to make citizens of Karachi more aware of road regulations and reduce violations ahead of the e-challan launch.

Under the new faceless system, traffic violations in Karachi will be recorded using digital evidence such as photos and videos.

Automated challans will then be issued and delivered to the violator’s home via post. Citizens of Karachi will also be able to access their challan details through the official traffic police mobile app.

The Karachi traffic police has urged citizens to follow traffic laws strictly in order to avoid penalties and unnecessary hassle.