One killed as Nazimabad underpass board falls in Karachi

KARACHI: A person lost his life when a signboard fell from Mohsin Bhopali underpass in Karachi’s Nazimabad, ARY News reported.

According to a preliminary report by Director General (DG) Technical Services, three men were riding motorcycles when they met with an accident that killed a man, who was a laborer and father of four children.

The preliminary report said that drug addicts had cut the iron support of the signboard, which led to the accident.

Meanwhile, sources have claimed that the accident resulted due to the dilapidated condition of the Mohsin Bhopali underpass. The support of the signboard was also weak.

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab has issued instructions to Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) officers and staff to take strict action on the accident.

In October 2022, the Sindh High Court (SHC) directed the authorities concerned to ensure the implementation of the Supreme Court order regarding the removal of all billboards and hoardings from public properties across Karachi.

The orders were passed by the SHC judge Justice Irfan Saadat while hearing plea against billboards and hoardings in the city.