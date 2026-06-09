KARACHI: A newly married man was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Orangi Town, Karachi, in what police say may be a murder disguised as suicide, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the victim’s body was found hanging at his residence with his hands and feet tied, while a cloth was stuffed into his mouth. Authorities said initial findings suggest signs of torture on the body.

Police confirmed that the bride, identified as Dua, a former police constable, has been arrested in connection with the case in Karachi.

Officials said the deceased, identified as Hamza, was found hanging inside the house with visible marks of violence. Investigators added that early evidence indicates the incident may not be suicide but a premeditated murder.

Police further stated that Hamza and Dua had recently gotten married, and their wedding reception (walima) was scheduled for June 18 in Karachi.

The victim’s father has filed a murder case against the daughter-in-law and her former husband, Fahad.

The bride had reportedly informed family members that Hamza had committed suicide, police said.

Hamza’s brother stated that the body was found with one hand and one leg tied, further raising suspicions of foul play.

Police said Crime Scene Unit teams have collected important evidence from the location, and investigations are underway from multiple angles in Karachi.

Officials added that the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report is issued.

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