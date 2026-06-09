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Karachi horror: Newlywed groom found hanging with hands, feet tied in Orangi Town

  • By Adnan Rajput
    • -
  • Jun 09, 2026
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Karachi horror: Newlywed groom found hanging with hands, feet tied in Orangi Town
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