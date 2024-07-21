Karachi other coastal areas of Sindh to receive rain today

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast rainfall in Karachi and other coastal areas of Sindh on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Various areas of Karachi could receive light or heavy rainfall in afternoon or evening today, according to the weather report.

Yesterday’s rain, failed to break the hot spell that city has been facing for the last several days. The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather today with chances of isolated thunderstorms/light rain with maximum temperature likely to range between 36-38 degrees Celsius.

The rainfall yesterday also exposed the performance of the K-Electric as power outages reported in scores of areas as soon as the rain started and took many hours to restore.

Lahore received light rainfall this morning bringing temperatures down.

Lahore’s Model Town, Faisal Town, Gulbarg and Akbar Chowk received light rain or drizzle.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted hot weather in Quetta, Islamabad, Peshawar and Kashmir.