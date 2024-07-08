Karachi, other Sindh districts receive rain after searing weather

KARACHI: The monsoon rain at last began in Karachi and other parts of Sindh on Monday, ARY News reported.

After scorching hot and humid weather in the port city rainfall with gusty winds and thunderstorm lashed various localities including Gadap, M-9 motorway, Metroville, SITE area, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Ahsanabad, North Karachi, Surjani, Orangi, Korangi, and adjoining areas.

According to the Met Office, the rain spell will continue till tomorrow.

Dark clouds covered different parts of Karachi. Memon Goth in Malir also received heavy rain with gusty winds.

The much-needed rain hit different areas in the metropolis including Gulshan-e-Hadid, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Nazimabad, and North Nazimabad.

In the interior of Sindh, rain lashed, Hyderabad, Matyari, Nawabshah, Qazi Ahmed and adjoining areas. Umarkot and adjoining areas also received rainfall, while it was drizzling in Dadu and adjacent areas, which turned the weather pleasant.

People tormented by the hot weather take a sigh of relief. The rainfall also caused power outages in several areas.