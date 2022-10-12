Karachi: Pakistan Railways to restore four more trains

Karachi: Pakistan Railway on Wednesday announced to restore operation of four more trains, in addition to the five trains restored on October 5, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan Railways on Wednesday decided to restore three more passenger trains from Oct 20. The resumption has been announced after repairs of the railway track affected by the massive floods.

Federal Minister for Railways Khwaja Saad Rafique gave a go-ahead for the resumption of the operation of Millat Express, Allama Iqbal Express and Sukkur Express from Oct 20.

The meeting participants also reviewed the issues related to occupancy, cleanliness and punctuality of the trains.

Earlier on October 2, Pakistan Railways restored its operations from Karachi as the Peshawar-bound Rehman Baba Express left leaves Karachi Cantt Station with 1500 passengers on board.

The train left for Peshawar from Karachi at 10:15 am. According to the railways’ authorities, 1,200 passengers booked their computerized tickets and 300 passengers bought their tickets from the station.

Pakistan Railways had decided to restore passenger trains to Karachi from October 2, more than a month after being suspended on August 26 following super floods in Sindh province.

“From October 05, Karakoram, Karachi Express, and Business Express will be run between Karachi and Lahore,” he said, adding that the decision was taken in a meeting headed by Railways Minister Saad Rafique.

