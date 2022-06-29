Karachi: Parents allegedly cut 4-year-old girl with razor blades

Karachi: Doctors claim parents cut their girl child with a razor blade intentionally after a 4-year-old was brought to a local hospital for treatment on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to details, a four-year-old girl named Ayesha was brought to the MA Jinnah hospital Karachi for treatment, when doctors found a razor blade cute on her body. The girl is a resident of the Pak colony area of Karachi.

Hospital officials, after seeing the cuts, called upon the police to investigate the matter. The police also recovered a sharp blade near the little girl.

Sources say that the girl’s parents used to torture her, and multiple cuts including on her private parts, have been found on the little girl’s body. The child protection cell also reached the hospital after the news of the incident.

Hospital officials have said that the girl was brought in two months ago too. She had suffered an injury to her hand which had gone bad. The girl was surprisingly admitted just a day after she was discharged, they claimed.

Doctors say that the cuts on the girl’s body seem to be intentional, there are similar cuts on the girl’s sister’s body.

Three tests have been conducted to find out the reason for the cuts on the girl’s body The test will be submitted and examined in the Karachi University lab.

The police have also ordered the forensic of the blade found near the girl, the issue will be sorted in 15-20 days.

