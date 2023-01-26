Karachi: Part of under-construction bridge collapses, three injured

KARACHI: Three people sustained injuries when a part of the under-construction bridge in Karachi’s Nusrat Bhutto Colony collapsed, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to ARY News, a part of the bridge under construction near Nusrat Bhutto Colony has collapsed. The bridge was being built for New Nazimabad.

Sources say that the work on the bridge was going on when the accident happened. As a result, two to three people were injured.

After getting information about the incident, rescue teams reached the spot and rushed the injured to the hospital.

On the other hand, due to the collapse of the bridge, the flow of traffic has also been suspended, while the panic has also spread among the citizens, as there are a large number of shops and residents are living near the under-construction bridge.

Separately in September 2022, a bridge on Rohri-Saleh Patt Road near RD-71 collapsed due to flooding water pressure. The bridge on a saline water drain (Seem Nullah), was said to be in a precarious condition. Traffic was suspended after collapsing of the bridge, which was connecting Sukkur to Saleh Patt, Choondko and Sanghar.

