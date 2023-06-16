Karachi: PIA’s Hajj flight 743 faces significant delay to Madinah

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) Hajj Flight 743 destined for Madinah encountered substantial delays, leaving pilgrims stranded at the airport for several hours, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, the PIA hajj flight – which was supposed to depart for Madinah at 4:30am – faced eight hours delay due to technical issues in Boeing 777 aircraft.

In response to the inconvenience, a group of Hajj pilgrims staged a protest against the PIA administration.

Airport sources revealed that the reason of the delay is due to the technical issues encountered in the Boeing 777 aircraft, which required urgent attention from maintenance teams.

Adding that initially the travelers were boarded onto the aircraft and after an hour transferred to the lounge as the airplane failed to depart due to technical hurdles.

The PIA administration expressed regret over the situation and assured the affected passengers that every effort would be made to rectify the issue swiftly.