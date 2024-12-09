At least 15 detained for violating ban on pillion riding in Karachi

KARACHI: Police arrested at least 15 on Monday for violating a ban on pillion riding imposed by the Sindh government amid security concerns, ARY News reported.

Commissioner Karachi has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Code of Procedure for two days in the District Central of the city with immediate effect, prohibiting pillion riding of motorcycles/scooters, and carrying arms.

A notification has been issued in this regard which also prohibits all kinds of rallies and meetings in the District Central.

“The Commissioner Karachi has taken this decision on the recommendation of the Additional IG Police”, sources privy to the matter said.

“Miscreants can disturb the law and order situation in the area, hence, section 144 has been imposed to evade any untoward situation”, the notification said.

