Pregnant woman dies of doctors’ negligence in Karachi

KARACHI: A pregnant woman lost her life due to alleged negligence of doctors’ at a private hospital in Orangi Town, Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the woman, who was a mother to a young child, was brought to the hospital for the delivery of second baby, but unfortunately she died shortly before delivering her baby.

The grieving family claims that the hospital administered a wrong injection, leading to her death.

However, the hospital’s female doctor stated that the patient was already in a critical condition and was provided with necessary medical assistance.

The family has urged the Sindh Health Department to take steps to improve the quality of medical care at private hospitals.

In a similar incident in Hyderabad, another woman lost her life during delivery, allegedly due to medical negligence.

Police arrested one of the doctors involved in the operation, though sources claim that the arrest has not yet been officially disclosed.