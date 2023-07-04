Newborn loses both legs due to doctors’ negligence at Islamabad hospital

ISLAMABAD: A newborn baby lost her both legs after sustaining severe burns due to doctors’ negligence at a private hospital in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The father of the newborn girl told the media that her premature daughter was kept in incubator by the doctors at a private hospital in the Taramri area of Islamabad. He said that the newborn’s both legs were burnt due to high temperature in the incubator.

He alleged that the private hospital’s administration stopped the family from seeing the newborn girl for the whole day and hid the burn wounds by wrapping her both legs with bandages.

The private hospital’s administration allegedly misguided the parents that their newborn daughter had an allergy in her legs.

When the parents shifted the newborn to another hospital, the doctors revealed that both legs of their daughter were severely burnt due to high temperature in the incubator.

The newborn has now been admitted to the burns ward of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital, the father said.

In February, a 15-month-old boy had died due to alleged negligence of doctors in Karachi’s private hospital, where he was taken due to vomiting.

A 15-month-old boy, namely Zohan, was taken to a private hospital in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area as he was suffering from vomiting.

In a statement, the victim’s father said that there was no pediatrician present in the hospital at that time. The on-duty doctor injected Zohan with several drips and gave medicines, after which the minor boy’s lips turned blue and died during the treatment.

The victim’s father – Farhan – claimed that the police have refused to register a first information report (FIR) against the doctors – identified as Dr Ghazala and Dr Samina.

Sources told ARY News that Farhan has provided the medicine slips and videos as evidence but the case was yet not registered yet. He urged the higher authorities to take legal action against the doctors and provide justice to his family.

Meanwhile, Station House Office (SHO) Gulshan-e-Iqbal stated that the case was forwarded to the Sindh Health Care Commission (SHCC), adding that legal action will be taken after the investigation of the SHCC.