Minor boy loses life due to ‘doctors’ negligence’

KARACHI: A 15-month-old boy died due to alleged negligence of doctors in Karachi’s private hospital, where he was taken due to vomiting, ARY News reported on Friday.

A 15-month-old boy, namely Zohan, was taken to a private hospital in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area as he was suffering from vomiting.

In a statement, the victim’s father said that there was no pediatrician present in the hospital at that time. The on-duty doctor injected Zohan with several drips and gave medicines, after which the minor boy’s lips turned blue and died during the treatment.

The victim’s father – Farhan – claimed that the police have refused to register a first information report (FIR) against the doctors – identified as Dr Ghazala and Dr Samina.

Sources told ARY News that Farhan has provided the medicine slips and videos as evidence but the case was yet not registered yet. He urged the higher authorities to take legal action against the doctors and provide justice to his family.

Meanwhile, Station House Office (SHO) Gulshan-e-Iqbal stated that the case was forwarded to the Sindh Health Care Commission (SHCC), adding that legal action will be taken after the investigation of the SHCC.

