Pakpattan: Newborn dies due to doctor’s ‘negligence’

PAKPATTAN: A newly born child died in Pakpattan, Punjab due to a doctor’s alleged negligence, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per the details, the infant was brought to the hospital for a checkup. The doctor advised the parents to infuse blood into the newborn.

Right after infusing the blood, the newborn’s condition got deteriorated. The doctor took the infant to the emergency but the newly born baby couldn’t survive.

The family of the baby claimed that the newborn died because of doctor’s negligence. They staged protests in the hospital, demanding strict action against those who committed this negligence.

Read more: FAISALABAD: NEWBORN DIES DUE TO ‘DOCTOR’S NEGLIGENCE’

Earlier, a newborn child died allegedly due to the negligence of a female doctor at a private hospital in Faisalabad’s Jalvi Market.

After the incident, the family gathered outside the private hospital and held a protest against the administration, demanding the arrest of those responsible.

The family members alleged the female doctor had committed negligence while handling the delivery and they raised slogans against the hospital administration.

The protestors demanded the registration of a case against the doctor and hospital administration over the negligence.

Comments