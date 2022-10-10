Faisalabad: Newborn dies due to ‘doctor’s negligence’

FAISALABAD: A newborn child died allegedly due to the negligence of a female doctor at a private hospital in Faisalabad’s Jalvi Market, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the family gathered outside the private hospital and held a protest against the administration, demanding arrest of those responsible.

The family members alleged the female doctor had committed negligence while handling the delivery and they raised slogans against the hospital administration.

The protestors demanded the registration of a case against the doctor and hospital administration over the negligence.

Earlier in May, a 17-year-old teenage girl died in Faisalabad owing to the alleged negligence of the doctors during her treatment.

According to details, the 17-year-old girl, Afreen, a resident of Ghulam Muhammadabad area of Faisalabad, was brought to General Hospital over infection in her stomach.

The bereaved family claimed that doctors denied treatment to her and were busy using mobilephones which resulted in her death.

