Teenager dies due to doctors’ ‘negligence’ in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: A 17-year-old teenage girl died in Faisalabad on Monday owing to the alleged negligence of the doctors during her treatment, ARY News reported.

According to details, the 17-year-old girl, Afreen, a resident of Ghulam Muhammadabad area of Faisalabad, was brought to General Hospital over infection in her stomach.

The bereaved family claimed that doctors denied treatment to her and were busy using mobilephones which resulted in her death.

The medical superintendent (MS) of Faisalabad General Hospital, Dr Salman, admitted the negligence of doctors and launched an inquiry into the death of teenage girl.

Police have arrested the duty doctors and shifted them to Ghulam Mohammad Police Station.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif also took notice of the incident and summoned a report from secretary health department.

