Karachi: PMD records 57 low intensity tremors since June 1st

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has recorded 57 low intensity tremors in Karachi since June 1st, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

“Intensity of these quakes recorded between 1.5 to 3.8 on the Richter scale, caused by the activity at Landhi Fault Line” according to PMD.

“These tremors depict natural release of the tectonic tension in the fault line of the region,” spokesman said. “These earthquakes are the result of the natural tectonic movement with the local fault system,” PMD spokesman said.

These quakes don’t point out towards an upcoming major earthquake, PMD stated.

Chief Meteorologist Ameer Haider earlier stated that “the seismic energy collected at the active Landhi Fault Line, being released with quakes.”

He said the intensity of earthquake tremors will drop gradually.

“Historically, no major earthquake reported on the Landhi Fault Line,” he said.

Landhi and Malir areas sinking: study

A geological study conducted by experts from Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University revealed that Karachi’s Landhi and Malir areas have sunk by nearly 15.7 centimetres between 2014 and 2020 — a rate of land subsidence ranked among the fastest in the world.

The researchers said that this rate of sinking is second only to that observed in Tianjin, China.

The primary causes identified included excessive extraction of groundwater and the unregulated construction of high-rise buildings.

The report also highlighted that Karachi’s geographic location near the convergence point of three major tectonic plates — the Indian, Eurasian and Arabian plates — has added to the city’s geological vulnerability.

The experts warned that if the unchecked pumping of groundwater and construction activity continue, more areas in Karachi could face similar subsidence, and the risk of seismic activity may also rise.

The study calls for immediate intervention to mitigate the threat and suggested that the installation of seawater desalination plants to reduce reliance on underground water sources and the enforcement of restrictions on the construction of highrise buildings in the affected zones.

Earlier, the reports had emerged that coastal areas of Sindh including Badin and Thatta could sink into the sea within a period of 30 years. A Senate body on science and technology had briefed the lawmakers back in 2015.