Karachi police accused of killing man in fake encounter

KARACHI: A recent revelation came to light exposing the questionable nature of a police encounter that took place on March 23 near Korangi Zaman Town area in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per the details, the elder brother of the deceased accused has lodged a murder case against the police officials, alleging them of murdering his brother, Arbaaz.

On the local court’s directives, the case was registered against the Zaman Town Police Party involved in an alleged fake encounter.

As per the FIR, the younger brother, Arbaaz, went to the market before Iftar but he failed to return home. Upon investigation, his bike was discovered at the Zaman Town police station and he [Arbaaz] was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the stomach, alongside severe injuries to his nose, hands, feet, and shoulder.

Expressing outrage over the loss, the family staged a protested, demanding justice for the deceased.

The brother of the victim asserted that despite assurances from police officials, no action was taken against the alleged perpetrators, forcing the family turned to the courts to seek justice for the deceased.