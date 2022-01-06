Karachi police arrest accused in twin murder case

KARACHI: Sachal police on Thursday claimed to have arrested the main accused in the twin murder of labourers on new year’s eve in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Two labourers riding a new 125 motorbike were shot dead upon offering robbery resistance near Jamali Bridge, Superhighway Karachi.

Sachal police on a tip-off conducted a raid in the area and arrested Saeed Wali. The weapon used in the killing and snatched motorbike were recovered from the custody of the killer.

SSP East Qamar Jisani said the main accused has been arrested within a week and further investigation was underway.

Read more: Two labourers shot dead upon robbery resistance in Karachi

Last week, two labourers were shot dead by dacoits while resisting a robbery near Karachi’s Teacher Society at Superhighway.

According to police, the victims were identified as 25-year-old Mumtaz and 22-year-old Salman Ali. Both the deceased recently married.

Abdul Rashid, a third youth who survived the firing, had told police in a statement that they were returning after completing the painting work on a motorbike when four suspects surrounded them on two motorbikes and pointed out weapons at them.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!