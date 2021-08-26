Karachi police arrest constable with two kilogrammes of drugs

Karachi: Karachi’s South Zone Police arrested a constable for carrying two kilogrammes of drugs, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Suspect Zeeshan Ahmed was arrested during a raid at Clifton Block 1.

Two packets of intoxicating substance were seized from the off-duty officer, along with a police card, police said.

Earlier, the Anti-Narcotics Force had foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics to United Kingdom (UK) from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The substances were booked via a private courier company for the UK and after being scanned, it emerged that the package carries 13 kilogrammes of the drug.

They was booked by Muhammad Ismail, a resident of Peshawar, for Britain. The authorities had launched an investigation into the matter.

It was not the first time that the ANF has recovered drugs from airports bound for foreign destinations.

In one such successful action on August 10, ANF busted drug trafficking attempt by seizing 15 kilograms of heroin from a container booked for Sharjah.

According to details, heroin worth, millions of rupees was caught by the law enforcement agencies which was being smuggled from the Port Qasim to Sharjah.

The heroin was concealed in boxes of auto-parts being sent to Sharjah. The Anti-Narcotics Force after seizing the heroin has registered a case against the accused, who booked the container for the shipment.