Karachi police arrest four suspects in murder case

KARACHI: The Soldier Bazaar police successfully apprehended four individuals allegedly involved in the murder of a senior resident, whose lifeless body was discovered in a flat in Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Abdul Sattar, was residing alone in a flat located in Karachi’s Soldier Bazar area.

Investigations reveal that the suspects, after committing the gruesome act, ransacked the house, looting valuables including mobile phones, local and foreign currency, and other belongings.

It has been disclosed that the assailants had conducted a recce a day before the incident by posing as service providers.

A month later, the police claimed to have arrested the criminals and recovered the stolen items from the possession of the robbers.

Last year, a joint operation of the CTD along with other law enforcement officials was conducted on a tip-off in the SITE area of Karachi, resulting in the arrest of four terrorists affiliated with the banned organization Lashkar-e-Jhangvi.

The CTD spokesperson revealed that the arrested individuals – Identified as Amin alias Munna, Shahnawaz alia Saleem Mechanic, Maaz Khan, and Yaseen – had created a secret cell of the banned organization in the Orangi Town area of Karachi.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the arrested individuals are allegedly involved in several target-killing incidents in Manghopir, and Pakistan Bazaar areas and are also accused of killing Maulana Rahim and Shamim Khan in the Iqbal Market area of Karachi.

The spokesperson further revealed that Amin alias Munna has served jail for more than nine years in 27 murder cases, while Shahnawaz alias Saleem was sent to jail for nine months in multiple murder cases.

Meanwhile, the police during the raid recovered three pistols and a motorcycle from the possession of the arrested terrorists.