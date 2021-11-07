Karachi police arrest four alleged terrorists associated with banned TTP, BLA

KARACHI: Police in a major operation thwarted a major terror bid and arrested four terrorists of banned outfits in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kemari Fida Hussain Janwri, Sher Shah police conducted an intelligence-based operation in Paracha Cemetery, during which four alleged terrorists of the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were arrested.

The arrested terrorists were identified as Ryan alias Rio, Afzal, Shamim Khan alias Faisal alias Shah Hussain, Muzammil Zeb alias Nazar, Fida Hussain Janwari said.

The SSP Kemari said that Ryan alias Rio is an international convicted accused, the accused has been arrested in a drug case in Saudi Arabia.

Fida Hussain Janwari said that the terrorists were hiding in the graveyard and 3 pistols, drugs and a motorcycle were recovered from their custody.

Read more: CTD kills four TTP terrorists in overnight shootout

Further investigation is underway in the case.

Earlier in the month of July, police arrested two terrorists of the banned outfit, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Karachi.

As per details, the police party conducted a raid in the city’s Steel Town and arrested two terrorists of the TTP Sajna group. The terrorists were identified as Saifullah alias Mohsin and Hazrat Bilal alias Bilal.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!