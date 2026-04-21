KARACHI: Karachi police made significant headway on Tuesday by arresting a gang of robbers who looted citizens by setting up a fake picket on the bridge connecting Korangi to Shah Faisal Colony. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi, Fida Hussain Janwari, confirmed the arrests, according to an ARY News report.

SSP Janwari apprised the media that the police arrested five muggers and recovered two rifles and three pistols from their possession.

The SSP informed that the dacoits reached the bridge using a ladder and would flee the scene under the cover of darkness.

He added that while the accused arrived on foot, a rickshaw driver provided them with the arms used in the robberies.

Fida Hussain Janwari concluded that the suspects are involved in numerous street crimes and other robbery incidents across the city.

Earlier, a few days ago, 12 to 15 robbers” armed with Kalashnikov rifles and openly looting travellers on the bridge connecting Korangi to Shah Faisal Colony, while people lamented about the breakdown of law and order in Karachi.

After the incident, its footage also went viral, while the incident drew widespread condemnation on social media, prompting opposition parties to question the performance of the provincial government and law enforcement agencies.

DIG East Farukh Ali said, “Shah Faisal Bridge is an important public thoroughfare”, and added that the official ordered the immediate additional deployment and patrolling of police at the spot to prevent such incidents in the future.

He took strong notice of the incident and the viral video and directed SSPs of Korangi and Malir districts to conduct an inquiry and register an FIR.

“Protecting the life and property of the citizens and taking action against elements involved in breaching peace without any … is the police’s priority,” he was quoted as saying.