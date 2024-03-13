28.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Karachi police arrest key member of Black Corolla gang

Nazir Shah
By Nazir Shah
|

TOP NEWS

Nazir Shah
Nazir Shahhttps://twitter.com/SsyedHhussain
Nazir Shah reports for ARY News as a crime reporter in Karachi, he tweets at @ssyedhhussain

KARACHI: The Soldier Bazar Police of District East in Karachi have undertaken a major operation following a tip-off, resulting in the apprehension of key members of a notorious Black Corolla gang, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East, Irfan Bahadur, stated that the Black Corolla gang including the arrested member, identified as Shahzad Ali, used to rob international burger chains across Pakistan.

During the interrogations, the arrested individual confessed to multiple incidents in Sindh, including Hyderabad, as well as in Punjab.

The culprit Shahzad Ali has also a history of repeated arrests, with over 35 recorded apprehensions in Punjab.

The crackdown also led to the recovery of incriminating evidence, including CCTV footage linking the suspects to the robberies.

Additionally, the police recovered Illegal weapons, ammunition and a vehicle from the possession of the apprehended suspect.

Furthermore, the investigation has revealed that three accomplices of the gang are currently incarcerated in Punjab’s Gujranwala, while one, identified as Rashid, remains at large.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.