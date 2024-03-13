Karachi police arrest key member of Black Corolla gang

KARACHI: The Soldier Bazar Police of District East in Karachi have undertaken a major operation following a tip-off, resulting in the apprehension of key members of a notorious Black Corolla gang, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East, Irfan Bahadur, stated that the Black Corolla gang including the arrested member, identified as Shahzad Ali, used to rob international burger chains across Pakistan.

During the interrogations, the arrested individual confessed to multiple incidents in Sindh, including Hyderabad, as well as in Punjab.

The culprit Shahzad Ali has also a history of repeated arrests, with over 35 recorded apprehensions in Punjab.

The crackdown also led to the recovery of incriminating evidence, including CCTV footage linking the suspects to the robberies.

Additionally, the police recovered Illegal weapons, ammunition and a vehicle from the possession of the apprehended suspect.

Furthermore, the investigation has revealed that three accomplices of the gang are currently incarcerated in Punjab’s Gujranwala, while one, identified as Rashid, remains at large.