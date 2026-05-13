KARACHI: After the high-profile arrest of alleged drug maker and trafficker Anmol alias Pinky, Karachi Police conducted a major operation and arrested another highly wanted female drug trafficker, Nargis alias “Malka,” on Wednesday, ARY News reported

According to police, the suspect was involved in the large-scale supply of narcotics across Karachi as well as interior Sindh, targeting multiple residential and upscale areas of the city.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir, Abdul Khaliq Pirzada, confirmed that the operation was carried out in the Swati Mohalla area near Khudadad Graveyard following a tip-off from confidential sources.

During the raid, police recovered 35 kilograms and 265 grams of hashish (charas), valued at over Rs60 million in the illegal market. Officials also seized more than Rs100,000 in cash from the suspect’s possession.

Authorities said the recovered narcotics were intended for distribution across different parts of Karachi, including densely populated and high-value neighborhoods.

Investigators further revealed that the arrested suspect was part of an organized drug trafficking network, with several accomplices allegedly operating in various areas of the city. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest other members of the gang.

SSP Malir said that raids are ongoing to dismantle the entire network and assured that all facilitators involved in the drug trade will be brought to justice.

The arrest comes amid intensified police action against narcotics networks in Karachi following a recent high-profile case, including the ongoing investigation into alleged drug trafficker Anmol alias Pinky.

Anmol Pink was among the most wanted drug traffickers in the country and was allegedly involved in the production and distribution of high-grade cocaine across Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

Authorities stated that Anmol alias Pinky operated a mobile drug laboratory and was arrested along with a fully functional cocaine production unit.

During the raid, police recovered one kilogram of semi-prepared cocaine, more than 15 cocaine capsules, chemical substances including ketamine, ephedrine, methamphetamine and lidocaine, as well as a pistol.

Officials further claimed that the suspect also manufactured premium-quality homemade red wine, several bottles of which were seized during the operation.